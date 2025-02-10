Nayanthara joins Mammootty-Mohanlal film shoot

Nayanthara has officially joined the cast of the highly anticipated Mammootty-Mohanlal project directed by Mahesh Narayanan, confirming earlier speculations about her involvement. She reunites with Mammootty after previous collaborations in Bhaskar the Rascal and Puthiya Niyamam. The film boasts an impressive ensemble, including Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, and Darshana Rajendran. Jointly produced by MammoottyKampany and Anto Joseph Film Company, the big-budget thriller, tentatively titled AJFC_MMMN, features both Mammootty and Mohanlal in substantial roles rather than mere cameos.

Filming began in Sri Lanka in November 2023, followed by schedules in Azerbaijan and the UAE, with additional locations planned in London, Thailand, Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, Delhi, and Kochi. Nayanthara recently joined the Kochi schedule, further expanding the film’s star-studded lineup. Directed by editor-turned-filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan, known for Take Off, CU Soon, Malik, and Ariyippu, this marks his most ambitious project yet. Given its extensive shooting schedule across multiple international locations, the completion timeline remains uncertain.

Meanwhile, Mammootty is gearing up for the release of Bazooka, co-starring Gautham Menon and directed by Deeno Dennis, set to hit theaters on April 10, 2025. Mohanlal’s much-awaited Lucifer sequel, Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and featuring Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, and Indrajith Sukumaran, is scheduled for release on March 27, 2025. Apart from Mahesh Narayanan’s film, Nayanthara will soon be seen in Netflix’s Test alongside R. Madhavan and Dear Students with Nivin Pauly.