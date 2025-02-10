President Droupadi Murmu takes holy dip at Sangam, offers prayers at Mahakumbh

President Droupadi Murmu took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on Monday during the ongoing Mahakumbh 2025. After the ceremonial dip, she offered prayers at the sacred confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers. She was welcomed upon her arrival by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The Rashtrapati Bhavan, in a post on X, confirmed that both leaders officially received the President in Prayagraj.

As part of her visit, President Murmu also fed migratory birds at the Sangam, a significant ritual symbolizing harmony with nature. Earlier in the day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, along with his family, also took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam. Expressing his gratitude, Dhami called himself “fortunate” to have the opportunity to be part of the sacred gathering. He further highlighted that preparations for the 2027 Kumbh Mela in Haridwar have already begun, ensuring a grand spiritual experience in the coming years.

The Uttar Pradesh government reported that on Sunday alone, over 8.429 million devotees participated in the holy dip at Mahakumbh 2025, bringing the total count of pilgrims to over 420 million since the event began on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025). Recognized as the world’s largest spiritual and cultural congregation, Mahakumbh 2025 continues to draw millions of worshippers from around the world. The festival will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26, setting new benchmarks in terms of participation and devotion.