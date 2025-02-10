Ramadan 2025: Gulf country bans all forms of cash donations

Kuwait City: Ministry of Social Affairs in Kuwait has banned all forms of cash donation collections during the upcoming Ramadan. The authority mandated all charitable organisations to use electronic payment methods. Ministry of Social Affairs outlined 14 controls and requirements governing fundraising activities for the holy month.

Under the new rules, donations must be collected exclusively through licensed electronic channels, including K-Net services, online platforms, bank deductions, smartphone applications, electronic collection devices, and telecom company text message services. Charities are prohibited from accepting cash at their headquarters or in public spaces.

The circular also prohibits fundraising in unauthorised locations, such as shopping malls and public squares, unless prior approval is obtained. Mosques will remain designated donation collection points, but charities must comply with a schedule set by the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs.

The ministry has tightened regulations on foreign contributions, requiring prior approval for any donations received from abroad, in accordance with Kuwait’s public benefit associations law. Charities must collect funds only through ministry-approved bank accounts and submit the names of individuals responsible for fundraising, who will be issued identification cards for monitoring purposes.

All donation transactions must be documented, including non-cash contributions such as gold, silver, vehicles, or other valuables. For gold and silver donations, a sales invoice verifying the value is mandatory, while vehicles or movable assets must undergo a multi-quote valuation process before sale.

Charities are required to submit a detailed financial report within a month of Ramadan’s end, disclosing donation revenues across various platforms, along with an administrative summary of their activities.