Stock Market: Indian equity indices end lower for fourth consecutive session

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark equity indices, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, ended the week’s first trading session lower. The Indian equity markets are closing lower for the fourth consecutive session. They were dragged down by selling across the counters.

The 30-share BSE Sensex shed as much as 548.39 points, or 0.70 per cent, to settle at 77,311.80. The NSE Nifty50 also ended lower by 178.35 points, or 0.76 per cent, at 23,381.60.

The day ended in favor of the bears, as 39 out of the 50 constituent stocks of the Nifty50 ended lower. Top losers were Trent, Tata Steel, Power Grid Corp, Titan, and ONGC. Top gainers were Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel, Britannia, Tata Consumer Products, and HCL Tech.

Also Read: Police bust terror module, 3 arrested with AK-47, pistols

Broader markets also mirrored the benchmarks, as the Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices ended down by 2.12 per cent and 2.11 per cent, respectively. The fear index, India VIX, which gauges the volatility in the markets, ended higher by 5.55 points at 14.45.

All the sectoral indices on the NSE settled in the red on Monday. Among them, Nifty Metal, Realty, Healthcare, Consumer Durables, Media, and select Consumer Durables indices sold off with losses of over 2 per cent each.