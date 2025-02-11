3 killed, 2 injured in auto-truck collision

Kaimur : 3 people were killed and 2 others were injured in a collision between a truck and an auto. The accident took place in the early hours of Tuesday near the Muthani area in the Mohania police station area of Kaimur district, Bihar.

The collision occurred when the pilgrims were returning from Mahakumbh being held in Prayagraj. The deceased have been identified as Anju Singh, Deepak Kumar, and Rajkumar Singh. The injured have been identified as Anjali Kumari and Kanchan Singh. The bodies of the deceased were sent to the Sadar Hospital for post-mortem.

‘The accident occurred when the driver who was sleepy collided with the truck. The people from Aurangabad. Three people died and two were injured…,’ said Chief of Mohani Police Station, Priyesh Priyadarshi.