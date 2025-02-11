DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSSports

Champions Trophy 2025: ICC announces match officials’ schedule

Feb 11, 2025, 11:16 am IST

Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed the full match officials’ schedule for the group stage games of the Champions Trophy 2025. The mega cricket event will  take place from 19 February to 9 March in Pakistan and UAE.

Bangladesh, India, New Zealand and Pakistan are in the Group A with Afghanistan, Australia, England and South Africa in Group B. The stadiums in Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi will host the matches in Pakistan, while Dubai will host the matches in the UAE.

Richard Kettleborough and Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid will take charge on field in the opening match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 as Pakistan take on New Zealand in Karachi on February 19. Joel Wilson will be the TV umpire and Alex Wharf the fourth umpire. Andrew Pycroft will be the match referee.

Here’s the full match officials’ schedule for the group stages:

 

Pakistan v New Zealand, February 19 – Karachi

 

On-field umpires: Richard Kettleborough and Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid

 

TV umpire: Joel Wilson

 

Fourth umpire: Alex Wharf

 

Referee: Andrew Pycroft

 

Bangladesh v India, February 20 – Dubai

 

On-field umpires: Adrian Holdstock and Paul Reiffel

 

TV umpire: Richard Illingworth

 

Fourth umpire: Michael Gough

 

Referee: David Boon

 

Afghanistan v South Africa, February 21 – Karachi

 

On-field umpires: Alex Wharf and Rodney Tucker

 

TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough

 

Fourth umpire: Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid

 

Referee: Ranjan Madugalle

 

Australia v England, February 22 – Lahore

 

On-field umpires: Joel Wilson and Chris Gaffaney

 

TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena

 

Fourth umpire: Ahsan Raza

 

Referee: Andrew Pycroft

 

Pakistan v India, February 23 – Dubai

 

On-field umpires: Paul Reiffel and Richard Illingworth

 

TV umpire: Michael Gough

 

Fourth umpire: Adrian Holdstock

 

Referee: David Boon

 

Bangladesh v New Zealand, February 24 – Rawalpindi

 

On-field umpires: Ahsan Raza and Kumar Dharmasena

 

TV umpire: Rodney Tucker

 

Fourth umpire: Joel Wilson

 

Referee: Ranjan Madugalle

 

Australia v South Africa, February 25 – Rawalpindi

 

On-field umpires: Richard Kettleborough and Chris Gaffaney

 

TV umpire: Alex Wharf

 

Fourth umpire: Kumar Dharmasena

 

Referee: Andrew Pycroft

 

Afghanistan v England, February 26 – Lahore

 

On-field umpires: Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and Joel Wilson

 

TV umpire: Ahsan Raza

 

Fourth umpire: Rodney Tucker

 

Referee: Ranjan Madugalle

 

Pakistan v Bangladesh, February 27 – Rawalpindi

 

On-field umpires: Michael Gough and Adrian Holdstock

 

TV umpire: Paul Reiffel

 

Fourth umpire: Richard Illingworth

 

Referee: David Boon

 

Afghanistan v Australia, February 28 – Lahore

 

On-field umpires: Alex Wharf and Kumar Dharmasena

 

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney

 

Fourth umpire: Richard Kettleborough

 

Referee: Andrew Pycroft

 

South Africa v England, March 1 – Karachi

 

On-field umpires: Rodney Tucker and Ahsan Raza

 

TV umpire: Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid

 

Fourth umpire: Joel Wilson

 

Referee: Ranjan Madugalle

 

New Zealand v India, March 2 – Dubai

 

On-field umpires: Michael Gough and Richard Illingworth

 

TV umpire: Adrian Holdstock

 

Fourth umpire: Paul Reiffel

 

Referee: David Boon

