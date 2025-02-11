Champions Trophy 2025: ICC announces match officials’ schedule

Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed the full match officials’ schedule for the group stage games of the Champions Trophy 2025. The mega cricket event will take place from 19 February to 9 March in Pakistan and UAE.

Bangladesh, India, New Zealand and Pakistan are in the Group A with Afghanistan, Australia, England and South Africa in Group B. The stadiums in Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi will host the matches in Pakistan, while Dubai will host the matches in the UAE.

Richard Kettleborough and Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid will take charge on field in the opening match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 as Pakistan take on New Zealand in Karachi on February 19. Joel Wilson will be the TV umpire and Alex Wharf the fourth umpire. Andrew Pycroft will be the match referee.

Also Read: Para Archery Asia Cup: India win six gold medals

Here’s the full match officials’ schedule for the group stages:

Pakistan v New Zealand, February 19 – Karachi

On-field umpires: Richard Kettleborough and Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid

TV umpire: Joel Wilson

Fourth umpire: Alex Wharf

Referee: Andrew Pycroft

Bangladesh v India, February 20 – Dubai

On-field umpires: Adrian Holdstock and Paul Reiffel

TV umpire: Richard Illingworth

Fourth umpire: Michael Gough

Referee: David Boon

Afghanistan v South Africa, February 21 – Karachi

On-field umpires: Alex Wharf and Rodney Tucker

TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough

Fourth umpire: Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid

Referee: Ranjan Madugalle

Australia v England, February 22 – Lahore

On-field umpires: Joel Wilson and Chris Gaffaney

TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena

Fourth umpire: Ahsan Raza

Referee: Andrew Pycroft

Pakistan v India, February 23 – Dubai

On-field umpires: Paul Reiffel and Richard Illingworth

TV umpire: Michael Gough

Fourth umpire: Adrian Holdstock

Referee: David Boon

Bangladesh v New Zealand, February 24 – Rawalpindi

On-field umpires: Ahsan Raza and Kumar Dharmasena

TV umpire: Rodney Tucker

Fourth umpire: Joel Wilson

Referee: Ranjan Madugalle

Australia v South Africa, February 25 – Rawalpindi

On-field umpires: Richard Kettleborough and Chris Gaffaney

TV umpire: Alex Wharf

Fourth umpire: Kumar Dharmasena

Referee: Andrew Pycroft

Afghanistan v England, February 26 – Lahore

On-field umpires: Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and Joel Wilson

TV umpire: Ahsan Raza

Fourth umpire: Rodney Tucker

Referee: Ranjan Madugalle

Pakistan v Bangladesh, February 27 – Rawalpindi

On-field umpires: Michael Gough and Adrian Holdstock

TV umpire: Paul Reiffel

Fourth umpire: Richard Illingworth

Referee: David Boon

Afghanistan v Australia, February 28 – Lahore

On-field umpires: Alex Wharf and Kumar Dharmasena

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney

Fourth umpire: Richard Kettleborough

Referee: Andrew Pycroft

South Africa v England, March 1 – Karachi

On-field umpires: Rodney Tucker and Ahsan Raza

TV umpire: Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid

Fourth umpire: Joel Wilson

Referee: Ranjan Madugalle

New Zealand v India, March 2 – Dubai

On-field umpires: Michael Gough and Richard Illingworth

TV umpire: Adrian Holdstock

Fourth umpire: Paul Reiffel

Referee: David Boon