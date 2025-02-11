Moderate intensity earthquake hits Morocco

Casablanca : A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5.2-magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Morocco. According to the National Institute of Geophysics in the country, the earthquake struck the northwestern province of Ouezzane at a depth of 20 kilometres . The epicentre was near Ksar el-Kebir in the greater region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima, located at 34.954 degrees north latitude and 5.635 degrees west longitude.

The tremors were felt around 200 km south of the epicentre in several cities, including the capital Rabat, Fez, Casablanca, Rabat, and other northern cities like Tangier and Tetouan. No damages or casualties have been reported so far.

Massive destruction was reported on September 8, 2023, after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit the mountainous High Atlas region, killing nearly 3,000 people and damaging 60,000 homes.