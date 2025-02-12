Suzuki slashes price of this model in India: Details

Mumbai: Suzuki Motorcycles India has announced discount offers for its affordable adventure tourer named V-Strom SX. The bike comes with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000. The bike also gets a cashback of Rs 15,000. The duration of these offers is currently unspecified.

The Suzuki V-Strom SX is equipped with a 250cc oil-cooled engine that utilizes Suzuki Oil Cooling System (SOCS) technology. This engine produces 26 hp and has a peak torque of 22.2 Nm working in conjunction with a 6-speed gearbox.

The adventure tourer features an upright seating position and comes fitted with dual-purpose semi-block pattern tires. The price for the V-Strom SX is set at Rs 2.16 lakh (ex-showroom).

Meanwhile, Suzuki Motorcycle India has revised its Gixxer series and V-Strom SX models to meet the forthcoming OBD-2B emission regulations for the 2025 model year. The refreshed lineup includes the Suzuki Gixxer 155, Gixxer SF 155, Gixxer 250, Gixxer SF 250, and the V-Strom SX 250. Each model is equipped with engines that adhere to the new standards and are offered in updated color options.