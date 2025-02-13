ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Team India’s full schedule, venue, match timings

Dubai: ICC Champions Trophy runs from February 19 to March 9, featuring eight teams split into two groups. The top two from each group advance to the semi-finals, followed by the grand finale. While Pakistan is the official host, India’s matches will be played in Dubai. Other fixtures are spread across Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi. The final will be held in Lahore unless India qualifies, in which case Dubai will host it.

India will play all its group-stage matches of ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai. Men in Blue will face Bangladesh on February 20, arch-rivals Pakistan on February 23, and New Zealand on March 2. The most anticipated match of the tournament, India vs. Pakistan, is scheduled for February 23 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Winning at least two group-stage matches would likely ensure India’s semi-final berth. The first semi-final is scheduled in Dubai (March 4), favoring India if they qualify. If India advances, they might face England, Australia, South Africa, or Afghanistan from Group B. Their most probable rival could be either Australia or South Africa. India last won the Champions Trophy in 2013.

Fans can watch all matches live on Star Sports and stream them on Disney+ Hotstar.