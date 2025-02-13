Indian Army retaliates after LoC ceasefire violations; heavy Pakistani losses

Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire on Wednesday, February 12, by launching unprovoked gunfire at Indian positions along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district. In response, the Indian Army retaliated with force, reportedly causing “heavy casualties” on the Pakistani side, though the exact damage remains unconfirmed. While security officials highlighted significant losses for the opposing forces, the Indian Army has not officially commented on the extent of the impact.

The ceasefire breach occurred in the Krishna Ghati sector, just a day after an improvised explosive device (IED) blast near the LoC in Jammu’s Akhnoor sector killed two Indian Army personnel, including a captain. Authorities suspect that the explosion was orchestrated by terrorists. Although ceasefire violations have been rare since India and Pakistan reaffirmed their truce on February 25, 2021, Pakistani forces engaged in unprovoked firing at a forward post in the Tarkundi area, prompting a strong counteraction from Indian troops.

Amid the escalating tensions, an undated video circulating on social media appears to show a Pakistani army officer paying tribute to fallen soldiers. Meanwhile, in a separate incident within the same sector, an Indian Army Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) sustained minor injuries after accidentally stepping on a landmine, officials confirmed.