Kerala: UDF Calls Hartal in Wayanad Over Rising Wildlife Attacks

The United Democratic Front (UDF) has launched a hartal in Wayanad to protest the government’s inaction against the growing number of wildlife attacks. While essential services such as medical emergencies, milk distribution, and newspaper deliveries have been exempted, the UDF has also planned a protest march in the district.

In response to the hartal, private bus operators have suspended services across Wayanad, though Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses continue to operate. Private vehicles are also seen on the roads, and long-distance KSRTC buses began running from the Bathery bus stand early in the morning.

Meanwhile, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) has criticized the UDF’s protest, arguing that Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi and former MP Rahul Gandhi should take responsibility for addressing the issue of rising wildlife attacks rather than staging demonstrations.