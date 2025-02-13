UAE introduces new variable parking fees at event locations

Dubai: Parkin, the public parking operator in Dubai announced new variable parking fees in some areas of Dubai. The public parking operator announced a fee of Dh25 per hour during events, near event areas. This revised tariff will be effective February 17.

It also marked the area around Dubai World Trade Centre, calling it a ‘Grand Event Zone’. Earlier this month, the largest operator of public parking facilities in Dubai announced that parking tariffs across zone F areas have been increased.

The new fees, implemented on February 1, apply to all zone F parking slots. These include areas like Al Sufouh 2, The Knowledge Village, Dubai Media City, and Dubai Internet City.