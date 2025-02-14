6 killed, 25 injured in fire at construction site

Seoul: Six people were killed and 25 were injured when a fire at a hotel construction site in the South Korean port city of Busan on Friday. The fire started at the construction site of the Banyan Tree Hotel. Around 100 workers were present when the blaze erupted.

‘The fire had already reached its peak by the time we arrived and thick black smoke was covering the scene. There were many flammable materials blocking the entrance. The exact cause and location of the fire need to be thoroughly investigated,’ Busan Gijang Fire Station chief Hong Mun-sik told reporters.

Also Read: Stock Market: Indian equity indices end lower

The fire broke out on the first floor of the building where workers had stored insulation materials. The fire was brought under control around 1:30 pm.