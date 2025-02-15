Wayanad Landslide Victims Oppose Loan-Only Aid, Minister Criticizes Centre

Residents of Wayanad, Kerala, are protesting the central government’s decision to offer only loans for their rehabilitation following devastating landslides. Many affected families have voiced their dissatisfaction, arguing that loans are an inadequate solution for those who have lost their homes and livelihoods. Adding to the frustration, reports indicate that the state government’s initial rehabilitation list has excluded several eligible individuals, intensifying demands for a fairer and more comprehensive relief plan.

Kerala Minister K Rajan has strongly condemned the central government’s handling of the crisis, calling its response dismissive and lacking compassion. He accused the Centre of obstructing Kerala’s rehabilitation efforts by imposing stringent conditions on financial assistance. Rajan emphasized that while the state had requested unconditional aid, the central government instead sanctioned a loan with strict requirements. He noted that the 529.50 crore rupee loan must be utilized within just 45 days, making it extremely challenging for the state to effectively allocate funds for meaningful recovery efforts.

The central government has approved the 529.50 crore rupee loan under a special assistance scheme for capital investment projects, which must be spent by March 31, 2025. The funds have been earmarked for 16 critical projects, including the construction of public buildings in two townships for disaster victims, a 110 kV substation, roads, a bridge, and school reconstruction in Vellarimala and Mundakkai. Additionally, the loan will support an inpatient facility at Vythiri Taluk Hospital. Despite a 50-year repayment period, concerns persist over the tight spending deadline and the lack of direct financial aid, with local leaders and residents continuing to demand a more supportive approach from the Centre.