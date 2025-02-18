Big Ticket Abu Dhabi Draw: Two Keralites win Dh250,000 each

Abu Dhabi: Two Indian nationals won a cash prize of Dh250,000 in the latest Big Ticket weekly draw. As part of the ongoing February weekly e-Draw series, two winners are announced every week. This week’s winners are Ramesh Dhanapalan and Rashid Puzhakara, both from Kerala, India.

Ramesh Dhanapalan, a 49-year-old forklift operator from Kerala, has been living in Oman and purchasing Big Ticket entries for the past six years. As a member of two groups, each comprising of 27 friends, he has consistently purchased tickets each month.

Rashid Puzhakara, also from Kerala, is a 36-year-old salesman who has been living in Saudi Arabia for the past 15 years, whose wife and children remain back home in India. Six months ago, he decided to try his luck with Big Ticket, joining a group of 20 friends. Together, they have been pooling their resources to purchase tickets every month.

This February, one lucky ticket holder will claim the grand prize of Dh20 million. In addition to the grand prize, Big Ticket continues to offer weekly draws, awarding two winners with Dh250,000 each. Those who purchase two or more cash tickets in a single transaction by February 23rd will automatically be entered into the Big Win Contest, where four lucky winners will be selected and announced on March 1. Meanwhile, on March 3, participants will get their shot at the wheel, winning guaranteed cash prizes ranging from Dh20,000 to Dh150,000.

February’s promotion includes two spectacular dream car draws. The Maserati Grecale draw is set for April 3, while the Range Rover Velar draw will take place on March 3.

Here is the next weekly E-draw dates:

February 20, Thursday — Draw date for week 3, February 13-19

March 1, Saturday — Draw date for week 4, February 20-28

Those who wish to participate can purchase tickets at www.bigticket.ae or at counters located in Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.