Champions Trophy 2025: Full Schedule, Teams and Venues

Dubai: The Champions Trophy 2025 will kick-start from Wednesday, February 19 with co-hosts and defending champions Pakistan facing New Zealand in the opening clash in Karachi. Team India, led by Rohit Sharma, will be opening its campaign on Thursday against Bangladesh. The event, regarded as second only to the World Cup in the one-day game, runs until March 9 and is the first global cricket tournament hosted by Pakistan in nearly three decades.
The first match of Champions Trophy 2025 will be played on Wednesday, February 19. The Champions Trophy 2025 matches will be played in Pakistan and Dubai.
The Champions Trophy 2025 matches will start at 2:30 PM IST. The toss for the games will take place at 2:00 PM IST. Champions Trophy 2025 will be televised live on the Star Sports Network. Champions Trophy 2025 will be live streamed on the JioHotstar.
Groups:
Group A – Pakistan, India, New Zealand, Bangladesh
Group B – South Africa, Australia, Afghanistan, England
Champions Trophy Schedule:
19 February, Pakistan v New Zealand, Karachi, Pakistan
20 February, Bangladesh v India, Dubai
21 February, Afghanistan v South Africa, Karachi, Pakistan
22 February, Australia v England, Lahore, Pakistan
23 February, Pakistan v India, Dubai
24 February, Bangladesh v New Zealand, Rawalpindi, Pakistan
25 February, Australia v South Africa, Rawalpindi, Pakistan
26 February, Afghanistan v England, Lahore, Pakistan
27 February, Pakistan v Bangladesh, Rawalpindi, Pakistan
28 February, Afghanistan v Australia, Lahore, Pakistan
1 March, South Africa v England, Karachi, Pakistan
2 March, New Zealand v India, Dubai
4 March, Semi-final 1, Dubai
5 March, Semi-final 2, Lahore, Pakistan
9 March, Final, Lahore (unless India qualify, when it will be played in Dubai)
10 March, Reserve day
All matches will be day-night encounters
