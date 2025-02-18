Champions Trophy 2025: Full Schedule, Teams and Venues

Dubai: The Champions Trophy 2025 will kick-start from Wednesday, February 19 with co-hosts and defending champions Pakistan facing New Zealand in the opening clash in Karachi. Team India, led by Rohit Sharma, will be opening its campaign on Thursday against Bangladesh. The event, regarded as second only to the World Cup in the one-day game, runs until March 9 and is the first global cricket tournament hosted by Pakistan in nearly three decades.

The first match of Champions Trophy 2025 will be played on Wednesday, February 19. The Champions Trophy 2025 matches will be played in Pakistan and Dubai.

The Champions Trophy 2025 matches will start at 2:30 PM IST. The toss for the games will take place at 2:00 PM IST. Champions Trophy 2025 will be televised live on the Star Sports Network. Champions Trophy 2025 will be live streamed on the JioHotstar.

Groups:

Group A – Pakistan, India, New Zealand, Bangladesh

Group B – South Africa, Australia, Afghanistan, England

Champions Trophy Schedule:

19 February, Pakistan v New Zealand, Karachi, Pakistan

20 February, Bangladesh v India, Dubai

21 February, Afghanistan v South Africa, Karachi, Pakistan

22 February, Australia v England, Lahore, Pakistan

23 February, Pakistan v India, Dubai

24 February, Bangladesh v New Zealand, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

25 February, Australia v South Africa, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

26 February, Afghanistan v England, Lahore, Pakistan

27 February, Pakistan v Bangladesh, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

28 February, Afghanistan v Australia, Lahore, Pakistan

1 March, South Africa v England, Karachi, Pakistan

2 March, New Zealand v India, Dubai

4 March, Semi-final 1, Dubai

5 March, Semi-final 2, Lahore, Pakistan

9 March, Final, Lahore (unless India qualify, when it will be played in Dubai)

10 March, Reserve day

All matches will be day-night encounters