Rekha Gupta Becomes Delhi CM; Kejriwal, Atishi Demand BJP Deliver on Promises

Following the BJP’s selection of Rekha Gupta as the new Chief Minister of Delhi, AAP leaders and former Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi extended their support while urging the BJP to fulfill its electoral promises. They emphasized their commitment to working towards Delhi’s development and expressed hopes that the new administration would deliver on its commitments. Atishi specifically called on the BJP to implement its pledge of transferring ?2,500 per month to women, expecting the first disbursement on March 8.

Rekha Gupta, a first-time MLA, was announced as the new Chief Minister on February 19. Despite her newcomer status in the assembly, she has extensive political experience, having served as a three-time councillor, former mayor of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), and National Vice President of the BJP Mahila Morcha. She gained prominence in 2022 as the BJP’s mayoral candidate against AAP’s Shelly Oberoi. Her decisive victory in the Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency, where she won by 30,000 votes, solidified her political standing.

The BJP’s victory in the 2025 Delhi assembly elections ended AAP’s decade-long rule, marking the party’s return to power in the capital after 27 years. The BJP won 48 out of 70 seats, dealing a major blow to AAP, whose senior leaders—including Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, and Saurabh Bharadwaj—were defeated in their respective constituencies. Gupta’s appointment reflects the BJP’s strategic approach to governance, emphasizing her organizational expertise and municipal administration background as key assets in leading Delhi.