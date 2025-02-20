Rekha Gupta sworn in as Delhi’s 4th woman CM, Parvesh Verma joins cabinet

Rekha Gupta took the oath as Delhi’s Chief Minister in a grand ceremony at Ramlila Maidan on Thursday, with Lt Governor VK Saxena administering the oath of office. Her appointment marks the Bharatiya Janata Party’s return to power in the capital after 27 years. Gupta, a three-time councillor from Shalimar Bagh, becomes the fourth woman to hold the position, following Sushma Swaraj, Sheila Dikshit, and Atishi. Alongside her, Parvesh Verma was sworn in as a minister in the new Delhi government. The event was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and several Union ministers and Chief Ministers from NDA-ruled states.

Gupta’s cabinet represents diverse communities, including Pravesh Verma (Jaat), Manjinder Sirsa (Sikh), Ashish Sood (Punjabi), Pankaj Kumar Singh (Purvanchali), Ravinder Singh Indraj (Dalit), and Kapil Mishra (Purvanchali and Brahmin). After taking office, she described her appointment as a “miracle” and a turning point for women in politics. She vowed to tackle corruption, asserting that those involved in malpractice would be held accountable. Expressing gratitude to BJP’s leadership, she committed to fulfilling the party’s promises and working alongside all 48 BJP MLAs under the vision of PM Modi.

Gupta was finalized as the BJP’s choice for Chief Minister on Wednesday, following her unanimous election as the BJP legislative party leader in a meeting at the Delhi BJP office. Her name was proposed by MLAs Parvesh Verma, Satish Upadhyay, and Vijender Gupta, who were also considered for the role. After securing the position, she met with Lt Governor VK Saxena at Raj Niwas to formally stake her claim to form the government. Saxena welcomed her with a bouquet and approved the swearing-in ceremony, solidifying BJP’s return to Delhi’s leadership.