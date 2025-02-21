Emirate in UAE introduces new sewage fee schedule for expats

Dubai: Sharjah will soon implement a new sewerage fee schedule for expats in the emirate. Fees will be calculated based on water usage, at a rate of 1.5 fils per gallon.

The water consumption is calculated based on the bill issued by the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority. Sharjah authorities said all UAE citizens are exempt from this fee, which will take effect from April 1, 2025.

Also Read: Sony launches new colour variant of DualSense Edge wireless controller in India: Price, Specifications

Sharjah’s new fee schedule comes after the emirate’s Executive Council issued the decision to amend Council Decision No. (5) for the year 2013 concerning municipal fees and violations in the emirate.

This comes after Dubai last year announced an update to sewage system fees for the first time in 10 years. Dubai’s tariffs will be implemented in stages over three years, the emirate’s municipality announced in 2024. While a tariff of 1.5 per gallon started in 2025, it will rise to 2 fils in 2026, and 2.8 fils in 2027.