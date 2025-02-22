CM lays foundation for country’s first biopolymer plant

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath laid the foundation stone for India’s first biopolymer plant in Lakhimpur Kheri on Saturday, emphasizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a self-reliant and eco-friendly nation. The ?2,850 crore facility will produce biodegradable bottles, plates, cups, and carry bags that decompose within three to six months. The plant is being established within the Kumbhi sugar mill premises, utilizing plant waste to manufacture polylactic acid (PLA), a renewable polymer derived from sources like corn, sugarcane, and cassava. Unlike conventional petroleum-based plastics, PLA breaks down naturally into carbon dioxide, methane, and water without emitting harmful pollutants, making it a sustainable alternative.

Beyond disposable items, PLA has diverse applications, including tissue engineering, drug delivery, orthopedic devices, and 3D printing. Adityanath described the project as a “Mahakumbh of investment,” highlighting its potential to generate employment for thousands of young people in the region. To ensure skilled labor, the Uttar Pradesh government plans to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the plant for local youth training programs. The sugar mill will collaborate with industrial training institutes, polytechnics, and colleges to equip students with the necessary skills to work in the biopolymer industry.

The plant will operate as a zero liquid discharge facility, ensuring that no industrial waste enters rivers or drains. By repurposing sugar mill waste, it will contribute to sustainable manufacturing practices while also bolstering employment opportunities. The initiative marks a significant step towards India’s green industrial transformation, aligning with the country’s commitment to reducing dependence on fossil fuels and promoting biodegradable alternatives.