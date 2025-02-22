Olympian K M Beenamol’s sister among three killed as jeep plunges into Idukki gorge

Three people, including Olympian K.M. Beenamol’s sister, lost their lives in a tragic accident after a jeep plunged into a 100-foot-deep gorge at Panniyarkutty in Idukki on Friday night. The victims were identified as Boss (55), his wife Reena (48), and Abraham (50). Reports indicate that the accident occurred around 10:30 PM when the driver lost control near the new bridge at Panniyarkutty. Reena was the sister of K.M. Beenamol, while Abraham was the father-in-law of her brother, K.M. Binu. The couple was returning home from a visit to relatives in Mullakkanam when the accident happened.

The accident took place near Panniyarkutty Church, a location known for its steep inclines and narrow roads, making it hazardous for drivers. Local residents and fire force personnel rushed to the scene for rescue operations. The injured victims were taken to Adimali Taluk Hospital, but Boss and Reena succumbed to their injuries en route. Abraham, who was undergoing treatment, also passed away in the early hours of the morning. The bodies have been kept at Adimali Taluk Hospital for further procedures.

In a separate incident, another fatal road accident occurred at Karimbanippadi near Kattappana, Idukki, where Robin Joseph (38), a resident of Vallakkadavu Thannippara, lost his life. His car crashed into a barrier and veered off the road while he was returning from Kattappana to Vallakkadavu late at night.