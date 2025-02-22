Rahul Gandhi dismisses Shashi Tharoor’s concerns on party role, state politics

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has shown reluctance in addressing Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s concerns, with Rahul Gandhi reportedly dismissing his grievances during a recent meeting. Tharoor, who has expressed frustration over being sidelined within the party, sought clarity on his role but left the discussion dissatisfied. Sources indicate that the AICC is no longer willing to take a lenient stance toward him, particularly given his deviations from the party’s official positions on key matters.

Tharoor’s recent remarks, including his praise for industrial growth under Kerala’s LDF government and differing views on the Prime Minister’s US visit, have further strained relations with the party leadership. Additionally, he voiced his dissatisfaction over being removed from the leadership of the All India Professional Congress, an organization he founded. His repeated exclusion from speaking during key parliamentary debates has also been a point of contention, as he believes he is capable of taking on a larger leadership role. However, he did not object to Rahul Gandhi’s appointment as the Parliamentary Party leader.

Tharoor also sought clarity on whether the party expected him to focus on state politics, but Rahul remained noncommittal, refusing to provide a direct answer. When Tharoor inquired about his potential role in such a scenario, Rahul emphasized that the Congress does not announce chief ministerial candidates before elections. With no concrete assurances given, Tharoor remains uncertain about his future within the party.