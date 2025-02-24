Maha Shivratri 2025: 12 Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva

Mumbai: Maha Shivratri also known as ‘the Great Night of Shiva’ is a Hindu festival. It is a special day dedicated to worshipping Lord Shiva. Maha Shivratri occurs once a year, on the 14th day of the dark fortnight of the Hindu month of Phalguna. This year, the festival will fall on Wednesday, February 26, with the Nishita Kaal Puja (midnight worship) taking place from 12:09 am to 12:59 am on February 27.

Maha Shivratri celebrations are associated with several stories about Lord Shiva. Generally, Maha Shivratri is celebrated as the anniversary of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, but there are many other stories in various texts and scriptures describing why Maha Shivratri is celebrated.

According to Puranas, Shivratri is celebrated as the day Shiva saved the world from the pot of poison that emerged during the great mythical churning of the ocean called Samudra Manthan.

Maha Shivratri, one of the most important festivals in the Hindu calendar, is dedicated to Lord Shiva, the destroyer of evil and the god of transformation. One of the key aspects of Maha Shivratri is the reverence paid to the 12 Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva. These sacred shrines are scattered across India, each representing a unique form of Lord Shiva and embodying divine energy in the form of light.

Somnath

Location: Prabhas Patan, near Saurashtra in Gujarat

Somnath is the first of the 12 Jyotirlingas. It is believed that the Somnath Temple was first constructed by the Moon God, Soma, in ancient times. The temple is said to be built by Soma, who worshipped Lord Shiva to relieve himself of a curse.

Mallikarjuna

Location: Srisailam, Andhra Pradesh

Mallikarjuna is one of the most important Jyotirlingas and is located on the banks of the Krishna River. This temple is one of the 275 Paadal Petra Sthalams, which means it is one of the holy places where Tamil Saivite saints have sung hymns in praise of Lord Shiva.

According to legend, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati once visited the town of Srisailam in the form of Mallikarjuna and Bhramaramba.

Mahakaleshwar

Location: Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh

Mahakaleshwar temple is located in Ujjain, a city that has long been associated with Lord Shiva. Mahakaleshwar is the deity worshipped at this temple in the form of a Swayambhu (self-manifested) Jyotirlinga.

It is believed that Lord Shiva manifested here to protect his devotees from evil forces. The Mahakaleshwar temple is unique because it is the only Jyotirlinga where the deity is worshipped in a south-facing direction, symbolizing Shiva’s supremacy over time.

Omkareshwar

Location: Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh

Omkareshwar is located on an island in the Narmada River and is shaped like the sacred Om symbol. The temple has two main shrines—one dedicated to Omkareshwar and the other to Amareshwar.It is said that King Mandhata once worshipped Lord Shiva here, and the island’s unique shape represents the sound of “Om,” symbolizing the cosmic presence of Lord Shiva.

Kedarnath

Location: Kedarnath, Uttarakhand

Kedarnath is also one of the Char Dham (four holy shrines) and holds great significance for devotees. The temple stands at an altitude of over 3,500 meters above sea level.The temple is believed to have been constructed by the Pandavas during the Mahabharata era. Lord Shiva is said to have appeared in the form of a Jyotirlinga to absolve the Pandavas of their sins.

Bhimashankar

Location: Pune, Maharashtra

Bhimashankar is located in the Sahyadri hills and is believed to be one of the most powerful Jyotirlingas. The temple is linked to the story of Lord Shiva’s victory over the demon Bhima, who created havoc in the region. To protect the world, Lord Shiva manifested here in the form of a Jyotirlinga.

Kashi Vishwanath

Location: Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

Kashi Vishwanath is one of the most famous temples dedicated to Lord Shiva and is located in the spiritual city of Varanasi. According to legend, Lord Shiva resides in Kashi (Varanasi) in the form of Vishwanath, the Lord of the Universe. It is believed that dying in Kashi leads to moksha (liberation from the cycle of birth and death).

Trimbakeshwar

Location: Nashik, Maharashtra

Trimbakeshwar is located near the famous pilgrimage town of Nashik and is the origin of the Godavari River. The temple is one of the most sacred sites in India, known for its tri-lingam (three faces) which represent Lord Shiva, Lord Vishnu, and Lord Brahma.

The temple is believed to have been built by Lord Brahma himself. It is associated with the legend of Lord Shiva’s connection to the creation of the river Godavari, which holds immense significance in Hindu mythology.

Vaijnath

Location: Deoghar, Jharkhand

Vaijnath is an important Jyotirlinga located in the town of Deoghar. The temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva in the form of a Jyotirlinga. The Vaijnath temple is associated with the legend of Lord Shiva granting divine health and healing powers to his devotees.

Nageshwar

Location: Dwarka, Gujarat

Nageshwar is an important Jyotirlinga situated near the holy town of Dwarka. It is revered for its connection to the mythological tales of the Naga (serpent) and Lord Shiva.According to the legend, a demon named Daruka imprisoned a devotee of Lord Shiva. In response, Lord Shiva appeared in the form of Nageshwar to protect the devotee and destroy the demon.

Rameshwar

Location: Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu

Rameshwar, located on the coastal island of Rameswaram, is one of the most sacred pilgrimage sites for Hindus. It holds great significance in the Ramayana as it is believed that Lord Rama worshipped Lord Shiva here before embarking on his battle against Ravana. Lord Shiva is worshipped here as Rameshwar.

Grishneshwar

Location: Ellora, Maharashtra

Grishneshwar is located near the Ellora caves and is famous for being the 12th Jyotirlinga. According to legend, the temple was built after a devotee of Lord Shiva, named Kusum, prayed to Shiva for the revival of her son. Lord Shiva granted her wish, and the place is believed to be sacred for granting boons and wishes.