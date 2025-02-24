Ramadan 2025: UAE announces working hours for employees

Dubai: The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (Fahr) in the UAE announced official working hours for public sector employees during Ramadan. The working hours have been adjusted during the holy month of Ramadan.

From Monday to Thursday, working hours will be from 9am to 2.30pm, while on Fridays, they will be from 9am to 12pm. Employees will work 3.5 hours less from Monday to Thursday and 1.5 hours less on Friday. Exceptions apply for employees whose work requires different hours.

Additionally, ministries and federal government employees may continue their approved flexible work arrangements during Ramadan, as long as they adhere to the daily work hour limits. Remote work on Fridays is permitted for up to 70 per cent of the total workforce, based on the approved guidelines.

According to the Hijri calendar published by the Dubai Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD), Ramadan will likely commence on Saturday, March 1, 2025.

Muslims around the world will start to observe fasting as Ramadan’s crescent will easily be visible in the sky the night before. Islamic months last either 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the crescent. On the 29th day of Shaban (February 28), official moon-sighting committees will convene to determine when Ramadan will officially start. If sighted on this day, the holy month begins on the next day.

The UAE federal government has implemented a four and a half-day working week. Therefore, during months other than Ramadan, employees work eight hours a day. Specifically, they work from 7:30am to 3:30pm from Monday to Thursday, and from 7:30am to 12:00 on Fridays. Saturdays and Sundays are the official weekends for the federal government sector.