Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

Mumbai: The Indian stock market ended lower on Monday, amid mixed global cues. The BSE Sensex was down 856.65 points, or 1.14 per cent lower, at 74,454.41. The NSE Nifty 50 ended with a loss of 1.06 per cent or 242.55 points, at 22,553.35.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 1,188 against 2,794 stocks that declined, and 178 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,160. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 57, and those that hit a 52-week low was 269. A total of 203 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 356 in the lower circuit.

Top losers were Wipro, HCLTech, Infosys, TCS, Zomato, and Bharti Airtel. Top gainers were Dr Reddy’s, Eicher Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Nestle India, ITC, Kotak Mahindra, HUL, and BEL.

All the sectoral indices barring Nifty FMCG (up 0.32 per cent), Pharma (up 0.32 per cent), and Healthcare (up 0.06 per cent), were trading higher, while the Nifty IT index was the top laggard, trading 2.25 per cent lower.