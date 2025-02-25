Ramadan 2025: Emirate in UAE announces extended paid public parking hours

Sharjah: Sharjah City Municipality announced extended paid public parking timings for the month of Ramadan. Public parking fees will be applied daily from 8am until midnight.

Neighbourhood parks will be open every day from 4pm until midnight, while Al Seyouh Family Park, Al Seyouh Ladies Park, Sharjah National Park, and Al Rolla Park will operate from 4pm until 1am.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic Calendar and is a time when Muslims abstain from eating, drinking, and other activities from sunrise until sunset. Depending on the moon’s crescent sighting, Ramadan will likely commence on Saturday, March 1, 2025, according to the Hijri calendar published by the Dubai Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD).

Islamic months last either 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the crescent. On the 29th day of Shaban (February 28), official moon-sighting committees will convene to determine when Ramadan will officially start. If sighted on this day, the holy month begins on the next day.