Ramadan 2025: Iftar cannon locations announced in Dubai

Dubai: Dubai Police announced the locations of both stationary and mobile Iftar cannons around the emirate. It is a custom in Dubai to fire canons during the Holy month of Ramadan.

The cannons fired twice on the eve of Ramadan and then once every day for the entirety of the month. Every day of Ramadan, cannons across Dubai will sound the shots at the same time as the Maghrib call to prayer to signify the end of the day’s fast, a period when Muslims have their evening meal called Iftar.

In addition to the first day of Ramadan, the cannons will again be fired twice in a row to announce Eid Al Fitr, and two times on the morning of Eid, after Eid prayers.

Here are the locations to watch the fixed Iftar cannons in Dubai:

Expo City Dubai

Burj Khalifa

Uptown

DAMAC Hills

Hatta Guest House

Additionally, three more locations were added this year for roaming cannons across the emirate, rounding up the total number to 17 locations. These will be stationed for two days each, and include:

Meydan Hotel

Satwa Mosque

Al Marmoom

Zabeel Park

Al Khawaneej Majlis

Al Wasl Park 1

Madinat Jumeirah

Barsa Park

Lahbab

Nad Al Sheba 1 – Al Ghaf

Uptown Mirdif

Margham

Nazwah

Nad Shamma Park

Kite Beach Jumeirah

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic Calendar and is a time when Muslims abstain from eating, drinking, and other activities from sunrise until sunset. Depending on the moon’s crescent sighting, Ramadan will likely commence on Saturday, March 1, 2025, according to the Hijri calendar published by the Dubai Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD).

Islamic months last either 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the crescent. On the 29th day of Shaban (February 28), official moon-sighting committees will convene to determine when Ramadan will officially start. If sighted on this day, the holy month begins on the next day.