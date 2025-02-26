MG Comet Blackstorm Edition Launched In India: Price, Features

Mumbai: JSW MG Motor India has launched the Comet Blackstorm Edition in the Indian market. The small electric car has been introduced at a starting price of Rs 7.8 lakh (ex-showroom), this excludes the price of the battery which comes with BaaS (Battery As A Service) options at Rs 2.5/km. The brand is yet to announce the price of the vehicle including the battery price. Aside from the Comet, vehicles like Hector, Gloster, and Astor also have their Blackstorm editions on sale in the country.

Placed above the 100-Year Edition in the lineup, the Comet Blackstorm gets visual upgrades over the standard version and can be booked by paying a token amount of Rs 11,000. It gets a Starry Black paint scheme with red accents around the body. It gets Morris Garage lettering on its front fascia to make it stand out. It is placed right above the full-width LED strip and the illuminated MG logo.

The brand is offering red accents on the front bumper, 12-inch wheels, side skirts, and the rear end of the electric vehicle. The automaker has followed the same pattern in the cabin which gets black upholstery with red stitching. Additionally, the headrests get a red Blackstorm logo.

Additional features consist of keyless entry, manual air conditioning and heating, power-adjustable and foldable outside rearview mirrors, USB ports, a 12V power outlet, and wireless compatibility with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There is also a list of over 55 connected car functionalities through the i-Smart platform.

The MG Comet Blackstorm comes with a 17.3 kWh battery that provides a driving range of 230 km. The electric motor produces 41 hp and 110 Nm of torque. The Comet EV can be charged from 0-100% in 3.5 hours with a 7.4 kW charger while charging with a 3.3 kW charger takes 7 hours.