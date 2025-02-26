Powerful earthquake strikes Indonesia’s Sulawesi Island

Jakarta: A powerful earthquake measuring 6.1 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Indonesia’s Sulawesi Island . There is no report of damage or casualties.

Earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis frequently strike Indonesia, a vast archipelago nation of more than 270 million people because of its location on the ‘Ring of Fire’. The Ring of Fire, or the Circum-Pacific Belt, is a path along the Pacific Ocean characterized by active volcanoes and frequent earthquakes. It is a horseshoe-shaped belt about 40,000km long and about 500 km wide that contains two-thirds of the world’s total volcanoes and 90% of Earth’s earthquakes.

Also Read: Flydubai announces flight services to this city: Details

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake hit at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles) with the epicentre offshore near North Sulawesi province. The country’s meteorological agency gave a lower magnitude of 6.0 and said there was no potential for a tsunami.

A magnitude-6.2 quake that shook Sulawesi in January 2021 killed more than 100 people and left thousands homeless. In 2018, a magnitude-7.5 quake and subsequent tsunami in Palu on Sulawesi killed more than 2,200 people. And in 2004, a magnitude-9.1 quake struck Aceh province, causing a tsunami and killing more than 170,000 people in Indonesia.