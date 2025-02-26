Ramadan 2025: Emirate in UAE announces flexible hours, remote work for employees

Dubai. Authorities in Dubai has announced flexible and remote working hours for government employees during the holy month of Ramadan. Government entities may grant employees the benefit of flexible working hours for three hours per day, provided that the employee completes five and a half hours of work from Monday to Thursday.

On Fridays, public sector employees will have to work for three hours. Additionally, employees are allowed to work remotely for the equivalent of two days per week according to the requirements, work conditions and tasks assigned to the employee.

Earlier, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (Fahr) in the UAE announced working hours for public sector employees. These will be from 9am to 2.30pm between Monday and Thursday, while on Fridays, work will commence from 9am to 12pm.

Also Read: Powerful earthquake strikes Indonesia’s Sulawesi Island

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic Calendar and is a time when Muslims abstain from eating, drinking, and other activities from sunrise until sunset. Depending on the moon’s crescent sighting, Ramadan will likely commence on Saturday, March 1, 2025, according to the Hijri calendar published by the Dubai Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD).

Islamic months last either 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the crescent. On the 29th day of Shaban (February 28), official moon-sighting committees will convene to determine when Ramadan will officially start. If sighted on this day, the holy month begins on the next day.