Ramadan 2025: Emirate in UAE announces working hours

Sharjah: Department of Human Resources (SDHR) in Sharjah announced working hours during the holy month of Ramadan, for government departments, authorities and institutions. The working hours will be from 9am until 2.30pm.

Departments, authorities and institutions that work on a shift system basis will determine the start and end of official working hours according to the system and work requirements.

Earlier, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (Fahr) in the UAE announced working hours for public sector employees. These will be from 9am to 2.30pm between Monday and Thursday, while on Fridays, work will commence from 9am to 12pm.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic Calendar and is a time when Muslims abstain from eating, drinking, and other activities from sunrise until sunset. Depending on the moon’s crescent sighting, Ramadan will likely commence on Saturday, March 1, 2025, according to the Hijri calendar published by the Dubai Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD).

Islamic months last either 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the crescent. On the 29th day of Shaban (February 28), official moon-sighting committees will convene to determine when Ramadan will officially start. If sighted on this day, the holy month begins on the next day.