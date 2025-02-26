Ramadan 2025: Global Village announces new operating hours, offers exciting prizes

Dubai: Popular tourist attraction in Dubai, Global Village has announced revised operating hours during holy month of Ramadan. The Global Village extended its operating hours during the holy month of Ramadan which is likely to start on March 1.

The renowned family destination for entertainment and shopping will open from 5pm to 1am (Sunday to Wednesday) and 5pm to 2am (Thursday to Saturday) during the fasting month. There will also be a Ramadan cannon beside the Main Stage, firing at sunset each day to mark the end of fasting.

Global Village, which is now in its 29th season, unveiled what it called Multaqa Global Village during Ramadan. Multaqa Global Village is a concept designed to bring family and friends together in the spirit of month. It will be located in the heart of the park between the Main Stage and the Dragon Lake. Reflecting a majlis-style ambiance, it features cosy floor cushions, low tables and festoon lights.

In addition to this, Global Village will be hosting the Arabesque Orchestra by Ornina Arts Events, featuring erformances by 35 musicians, in addition to performances of Oud, Nay, Harp and Violin artists as well as the Tannoura show.

The park also announced the Ramadan Step Challenge. The challenge can be activated exclusively via the Global Village’s mobile app upon entry to the destination, allowing participants to track their steps as they navigate the park. Guests who complete 10,000 steps in a single visit will be entitled to exciting prizes.