Commodity Market: Gold price decline for second day in a row

Mumbai: Gold price depreciated for second straight day in Kerala. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 64080, down by Rs 320 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 8040, down by Rs 40. Yesterday, gold price edged lower by Rs 200 per 8 gram. On February 25, gold price gained by Rs 160 per 8 gram to all-time high of Rs 64,600 per 8 gram. Gold price has touched a life-time high of Rs 64,560 on February 20.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a modest increase on Thursday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.8827.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 220. The cost of 22 carat gold is 8093.3 per gram, a rise of Rs 210. The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at -0.11%, while over the last month, the change stands at -6.28%. The current price of silver is 104000 per kg, reflecting an decrease of 200 per kg.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold April futures contracts opened slightly lower on Thursday at Rs 85,744 per 10 grams, dropping 0.15% or Rs 130, however, have surged significantly by Rs 4,845/10 grams in just last one month. During the same period, silver March futures contracts have surged by Rs 3,717/kg. The same opened slightly higher today at Rs 94,768/kg, up by 0.13% or Rs 127.On Wednesday, gold April futures contract settled at Rs 85,874 per 10.

In global markets, price of spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,918.22 an ounce. U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $2,932.30.Price of spot silver rose 0.1% to $31.87 an ounce, platinum fell 0.1% to $965.10 and palladium eased 0.1% to $925.95.