Herbal remedies to reduce bad cholesterol

There are good and bad cholesterol in every person’s body. For the body to generate vitamins and function properly, it needs healthy cholesterol. Elevated amounts of bad cholesterol can lead to long-term cardiac problems.

These herbal remedies can help reduce bad cholesterol:

1. Garlic: Garlic contains allicin, a compound that helps decrease cholesterol production in the liver.

2. Turmeric: Curcumin, the active ingredient in turmeric, has anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce cholesterol levels. It also prevents the oxidation of LDL cholesterol, which is beneficial for heart health.

3. Green tea: Green tea is rich in antioxidants called catechins that have been shown to lower LDL cholesterol levels. Drinking green tea regularly can help improve your cholesterol level.

4. Flaxseeds: Flaxseeds are a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, and lignans, which can help lower cholesterol levels.

5. Oatmeal: Oatmeal is high in soluble fibre, which can help reduce LDL cholesterol levels.

6. Fish oil: Fish oil supplements are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which have been found to lower triglycerides and improve cholesterol levels.

7. Grapefruit: Grapefruit contains antioxidants like flavonoids and vitamin C, which can help reduce cholesterol levels.

8. Cinnamon: Cinnamon has been found to lower LDL cholesterol and triglyceride levels.

9. Ginger: Ginger contains compounds that can help lower cholesterol levels and reduce inflammation.

10. Red yeast rice: Red yeast rice contains monacolin K, a compound that is similar to statins and can help lower cholesterol levels.