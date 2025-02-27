Moderate intensity earthquake hits Assam

Morigaon: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5.0 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Assam’s Morigaon district in the early hours of Thursday. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at 2:25 am at a depth of 16 kilometres. The tremor was recorded at latitude 19.52 N and longitude 88.55 E. There was no report of any loss of properties or casualty so far.

The northeastern region of the country is situated in a high seismic zone. The northeastern states are included in the Seismic Zone 5. So, earthquakes are a frequent phenomenon in the area.

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale struck the Bay of Bengal in the early hours of Tuesday.According to NCS, the earthquake occurred a depth of 91 kilometres.