Ramadan 2025: Emirate in UAE announces parking, free Salik timings

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai announced Salik, parking and Dubai Metro timings during the holy month of Ramadan. The Salik, parking and Dubai Metro timings will change during the holy month.

Both the Red and Green lines of Dubai Metro will run from 5am to 12 midnight from Monday to Thursday, and on Saturdays.It will run from 5am to 1am on Fridays; and 8am to 12 midnight on Sundays.

Paid public parking timings:

Monday to Saturday:

First period: 8am – 6pm

Second period: 8pm to 12 midnight

Parking is free between 6pm and 8pm Monday to Saturday and whole day Sundays. Multi-level parking buildings operate 24/7.

Salik rates:

Dh6 during weekday peak hours from 9am to 5pm; and Dh4 during weekday off-peak hours from 7am to 9am, and 5pm to 2am the following day. Tariff is free between 2am and 7am Monday to Saturday during Ramadan.

During the four Sundays of Ramadan, the fee will be Dh4 throughout the day from 7am to 2am; and free from 2am to 7am.

Dubai Tram

Dubai Tram will run from 6am to 1am Monday to Saturday; and 9am to 1am on Sundays.

RTA advised the commuters to check the S’hail app or RTA website for the complete listing of Dubai public buses and marine transport operating hours.