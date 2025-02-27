Ramadan 2025: UAE President orders release of over 1,200 prisoners

Abu Dhabi: The UAE President and the ruler of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has ordered the release of 1295 prisoners ahead of the holy month of Ramadan. The royal pardon was announced on Thursday, February 27.

These inmates have been sentenced in various cases. President Sheikh Mohamed will also cover all fines and penalties imposed on the inmates.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price decline for second day in a row

This initiative aims to give released inmates a chance at a new life, achieve stability and bring joy to their families and alleviate their suffering. Every year, during special occasions, rulers of GCC countries pardon a number of inmates in a compassionate gesture that seeks to keep families together and raise quality of life.