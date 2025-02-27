Stock Market: Indian equity indices open higher

Mumbai: Indian benchmark equity indices opened on a higher note on Thursday. The NSE Nifty 50 was up 31 points or 0.14% at 22,578. The BSE Sensex was up 103 points or 0.14% at 74,705.95.

Top gainers were Shriram Finance, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finserv. On the other hand, UltraTech Cement, PowerGrid, Kotak Bank, , Grasim, Bajaj Auto, Trent, Hero MotoCorp and Tech Mahindra were among the laggards.

The Bank Nifty opened 163 points or 0.34% higher at 48,771.55. In the broader market, the BSE MidCap index was flat, while the SmallCap slipped over 0.5 per cent.

FY25, so far, FIIs have sold stocks in the cash market for Rs 3,87,976 crores. Interestingly, the DIIs bought Indian shares worth Rs 5,55,519 crores.