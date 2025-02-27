UAE announces distance learning for some students: Details

Dubai: The Ministry of Education in the UAE announced distance learning for public school students during Ramadan on Fridays. The authority has designated Friday of each week during the month of Ramadan as a day for distance learning for students of public schools. This does not apply to students whose exam schedules have been approved for Fridays during the holy month.

However, parents who want their children to attend school on Fridays will have the option to send them, provided they manage transportation to and from school. The teaching staff will supervise students and ensure the continuation of their regular school schedule.

The announcement comes as the Ministry launched the “Ramadan with the Family” initiative. Meanwhile, teaching staff will continue attending schools on Fridays as usual during Ramadan.

Earlier, the official working hours for public sector employees were shortened for Ramadan. The working hours from Monday to Thursday will be from 9am to 2.30pm, while on Fridays, they will be from 9am to 12pm.

Exceptions apply for employees whose work requires different hours, announced the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (Fahr).