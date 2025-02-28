Powerful earthquake hits Nepal

Kathmandu: A powerful earthquake measuring 6.1 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Nepal on Friday. The National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Center in its website stated that the epicentre lies at Sindhupalchowk district’s Bhairavkunda.

The tremors felt in the eastern and central regions. Tremors were also felt in border regions of India and Tibet, China.There have been no immediate reports of injuries or major damage.

Nepal frequently experiences seismic activity due to its position along the Himalayan fault line, a tectonically active region.