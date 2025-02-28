Ramadan 2025: Dubai Ruler pardons 1518 prisoners

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, ordered the release of 1518 inmates in correctional facilities. The Royal Pardon was issued on the occasion of Ramadan 2025. Sheikh Mohamed will also cover all fines and penalties imposed on the inmates, who had been sentenced to jail terms for a variety of offences.

Earlier, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President and the ruler of Abu Dhabi has ordered the release of 1295 prisoners ahead of the holy month of Ramadan. The royal pardon was announced on Thursday, February 27. These inmates have been sentenced in various cases. President Sheikh Mohamed will also cover all fines and penalties imposed on the inmates.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian falls against US dollar

Every year, during special occasions, rulers of GCC countries pardon a number of inmates in a compassionate gesture that seeks to keep families together and raise quality of life.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic Calendar and is a time when Muslims abstain from eating, drinking, and other activities from sunrise until sunset. Depending on the moon’s crescent sighting, Ramadan will likely commence on Saturday, March 1, 2025.

Islamic months last either 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the crescent. On the 29th day of Shaban (February 28), official moon-sighting committees will convene to determine when Ramadan will officially start. If sighted on this day, the holy month begins on the next day.