Ramadan 2025: Fujairah Ruler pardons 111 prisoners

Dubai: Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, has ordered the release of 111 prisoners from various nationalities who were held in the correctional and rehabilitation institutions in the emirate.The release was granted to those who proved their eligibility, good behaviour, and conduct, on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan.

This gesture reflects his commitment to giving the released individuals a chance to start a new life, with the aim of bringing joy and happiness to their families.

Earlier, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President and the ruler of Abu Dhabi has ordered the release of 1295 prisoners ahead of the holy month of Ramadan. The royal pardon was announced on Thursday, February 27. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, also ordered the release of 1518 inmates in correctional facilities.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic Calendar and is a time when Muslims abstain from eating, drinking, and other activities from sunrise until sunset. Depending on the moon’s crescent sighting, Ramadan will likely commence on Saturday, March 1, 2025.

Islamic months last either 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the crescent. On the 29th day of Shaban (February 28), official moon-sighting committees will convene to determine when Ramadan will officially start. If sighted on this day, the holy month begins on the next day.