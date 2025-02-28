Ramadan 2025: Gulf country announces working hours for schools

Doha: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education in Qatar announced the official working hours for government schools and kindergartens during the holy month of Ramadan for the academic year 2024-2025. For the students, the working hours in government schools and kindergartens will be from 8:30am to 12pm; While that of the administrative and teaching staff will be from 8:30am to 12:30pm.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic Calendar and is a time when Muslims abstain from eating, drinking, and other activities from sunrise until sunset. Depending on the moon’s crescent sighting, Ramadan will likely commence on Saturday, March 1, 2025.

Also Read: Ramadan 2025: Gulf country working hours in healthcare sector

Islamic months last either 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the crescent. On the 29th day of Shaban (February 28), official moon-sighting committees will convene to determine when Ramadan will officially start. If sighted on this day, the holy month begins on the next day.