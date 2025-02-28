Ramadan 2025: Gulf country working hours in healthcare sector

Doha: The Ministry of Public Health in Qatar announced the official working hours in the healthcare sector during the holy month of Ramadan. The Ministry stated that government healthcare institutions will announce the detailed working hours for their respective services.

Emergency and inpatient services at Hamad Medical Corporation hospitals, including Pediatric Emergency Centers, will operate 24/7. The Primary Health Care Corporation will provide urgent care services at 12 health centers around the clock, seven days a week.

Additionally, the Ministry announced the working hours for some of its service departments during Ramadan:

Medical Commission Department: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM.

Medical Relations and Treatment Abroad Department (at the Ministry of Public Health building): 9am – 1pm.

Birth Registration Offices in public and private hospitals:

Morning shift: 9:30am – 1:30pm.

Evening shift (at the Women’s Wellness and Research Center): 1:30pm – 4:30pm.

Births and Deaths Committee (Ministry of Public Health): 9:30am – 1:30pm.

Death Registration Unit (Unified Office for Humanitarian Services): 9:30am – 4:30pm.

The Unified Healthcare Contact Center (16000) will operate 24/7.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic Calendar and is a time when Muslims abstain from eating, drinking, and other activities from sunrise until sunset. Depending on the moon’s crescent sighting, Ramadan will likely commence on Saturday, March 1, 2025.

Islamic months last either 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the crescent. On the 29th day of Shaban (February 28), official moon-sighting committees will convene to determine when Ramadan will officially start. If sighted on this day, the holy month begins on the next day.