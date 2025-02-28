Ramadan 2025: Iftar canon locations announced in Sharjah

Sharjah: The Sharjah Police have identified 10 locations for launching the iftar cannon during the holy month of Ramadan. The cannons will be located at Al Majaz Waterfront, Muwailih Suburb Council, Al Siouh Suburb Council, Al Rahmaniya Suburb Council, and Al Hamriya Suburb Council.

In the central region, two main locations have been identified — Al Dhaid Fort and Al Naeem Mosque in the Tawila’a neighborhood in the city of Al Madam. Locations have also been identified in the eastern region — Clock Tower and Al Hafiya Lake, alternating between the city of Kalba, in addition to the Khorfakkan Amphitheatre and the flagpole area in the city of Dibba Al Hisn.

Dubai Police had earlier announced the locations of both stationary and mobile iftar cannons around the emirate on Monday, February 24.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic Calendar and is a time when Muslims abstain from eating, drinking, and other activities from sunrise until sunset. Depending on the moon’s crescent sighting, Ramadan will likely commence on Saturday, March 1, 2025.

Islamic months last either 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the crescent. On the 29th day of Shaban (February 28), official moon-sighting committees will convene to determine when Ramadan will officially start. If sighted on this day, the holy month begins on the next day.