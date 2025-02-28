Ramadan 2025: Ras Al Khaimah Ruler pardons 506 prisoners

Dubai: Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has ordered the release of 506 inmates serving their sentences at the Ras Al Khaimah Correctional and Punitive Institution, on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan. In a generous gesture on the occasion of the holy month, Sheikh Saud has undertaken to pay all financial obligations of those released as a result of the sentences issued against them.

Earlier, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President and the ruler of Abu Dhabi has ordered the release of 1295 prisoners ahead of the holy month of Ramadan. The royal pardon was announced on Thursday, February 27. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, also ordered the release of 1518 inmates in correctional facilities.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic Calendar and is a time when Muslims abstain from eating, drinking, and other activities from sunrise until sunset. Depending on the moon’s crescent sighting, Ramadan will likely commence on Saturday, March 1, 2025.

Islamic months last either 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the crescent. On the 29th day of Shaban (February 28), official moon-sighting committees will convene to determine when Ramadan will officially start. If sighted on this day, the holy month begins on the next day.