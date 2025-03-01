Fruits to eat during pregnancy

Pregnant women must include lots of fruits and vegetables in their diets. A diet loaded with fruits and vegetables can provide essential vitamins, minerals and fibre that you and your baby need. Certain fruits provide additional benefits during pregnancy due to their nutrient profiles.

1. Bananas

High in potassium and vitamin B6, bananas can help combat morning sickness and maintain electrolyte balance. Bananas also help maintain healthy blood pressure numbers.

2. Apples

Rich in fiber, vitamin C, and phytonutrients, apples can aid digestion and provide antioxidants.

3. Berries

Berries are dleicious yet highly nutritious. Strawberries, blueberries and raspberries are packed with vitamins, antioxidants and fiber. They can also help to reduce inflammation.

4. Oranges

Oranges are also a great source of hydration with optimal amount of vitamin and folate. Vitamin C helps with iron absorption, which is important during pregnancy.

5. Avocado

Avocados can support healthy brain development in the baby. They are well-packed with healthy fats, folate and potassium.

6. Mangoes

High in vitamins A and C, mangoes are beneficial for both the mother and baby’s immune systems.

7. Pomegranates:

Pomegranates can help improve blood flow and support fetal development. They are rich in antioxidants and vitamin C.