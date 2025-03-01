Fuel prices for March 2025 announced

Doha: QatarEnergy has announced the fuel prices for the month of March 2025. The fuel prices for Super-grade petrol and diesel remain unchanged.

Super grade petrol will cost QR2.10 per litre in March. Meanwhile, Diesel will be charged at QR2.05 per litre. The price for Premium-grade petrol increased to QR 2.05 per litre.

Qatar government had started revising the fuel prices according to the price of crude oil in the international market in 2016, April. Earlier, prices were announced by the Ministry of Energy and Industry but since September 2017, Qatar Petroleum has been announcing the price list.