Jawa launches 350 Legacy Edition: Price, Feature

Mumbai: Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has launched its latest limited edition model in the 350cc range called 350 Legacy Edition. The decision to introduce limited editionb has been taken to mark the 1st anniversary of the Jawa 350.

The production of this motorcycle will be limited to 500 units, and will remain in the sale till the stock lasts. It can be purchased at the starting price of Rs 1.98 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Those who are interested in purchasing the limited edition model can visit the company’s authorised dealership nationwide. The same also can be done online using Jawa Motorcyles’ official website in India.

Also Read: Samsung launches new Galaxy M series smartphones in India: Price, Specifications

The newly launched Jawa 350 Legacy Edition is purely inspired by the outgoing version of Jawa Type 353. It gets additional accessories as standard. The list of accessories includes a pillion backrest, a touring visor, a crash guard and whatnot. Customers also can get a collector’s edition miniature model of the same, and there will be a leather keychain.

The Jawa 350 Legacy Edition uses the same 334cc, single-cylinder engine. It generates a maximum power of 22 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 28.1 Nm at 5,000 rpm. The unit is mated with a 6-speed gearbox.