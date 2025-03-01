Ramadan 2025: Gulf country announces working hours for private sector employees

Doha: The Ministry of Labour in Qatar announced the fixed working hours for private sector institutions during the holy month of Ramadan. The fixed working hours will be set at 36 hours per week and a maximum of 6 hours per day.

Earlier on yesterday, the state-run Qatar News Agency confirmed that Saturday, March 1 will be the first day of the Holy Month.

Also Read: Fuel prices for March 2025 announced

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic Calendar and is a time when Muslims abstain from eating, drinking, and other activities from sunrise until sunset. Depending on the moon’s crescent sighting, Ramadan will likely commence on Saturday, March 1, 2025.

Islamic months last either 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the crescent. On the 29th day of Shaban (February 28), official moon-sighting committees will convene to determine when Ramadan will officially start. If sighted on this day, the holy month begins on the next day.